(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 2)

Of course, those elite officials who passed the competitive Civil Service Examination are free to leave their jobs whenever the need arises. But their departure en masse rings alarms throughout the realm of officialdom. As most of them resigned voluntarily, the commotion among junior members has reached a serious level. The number of civil workers who retired within 10 years after passing the tough exam increased sharply from three in 2016 to 15 in 2020. Though jobseekers' preference for civil servant positions is unprecedentedly high in Korea, government workers increasingly depart from their organization without any hesitation as they are convinced of no future for them.