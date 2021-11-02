Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 02, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/07 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 17/08 Sunny 20
Daejeon 17/07 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 17/09 Rain 60
Jeonju 17/07 Sunny 20
Gwangju 17/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 19/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/10 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
Most Saved
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin