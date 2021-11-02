Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was uplifted by overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 38.03 points, or 1.28 percent, to 3,016.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.26 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.63 percent.
The local stock market got a boost from gains in tech and auto shares.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 2.29 percent to 71,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 0.94 percent to 107,500 won, and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.96 percent to 210,000 won.
LG Chemical, South Korea's leading chemical company, gained 1.92 percent to 848,000.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
