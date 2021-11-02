Samsung SDI Q3 net income up 74.7 pct. to 420.4 bln won
All News 13:01 November 02, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 420.4 billion won (US$357.6 million), up 74.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 39.7 percent on-year to 373.5 billion won. Revenue increased 11.4 percent to 3.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
