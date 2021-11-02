Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan discuss Korea peace process
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and Japan held phone talks Tuesday to explore measures for progress in stalled denuclearization efforts, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi shared their assessments of the regional security situations and discussed ways to achieve lasting peace, according to the ministry.
The two sides agreed to closely work together for the early resumption of dialogue with North Korea, it added.
Seoul has recently stepped up diplomacy to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks.
Noh had a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming on Monday and talked by phone with Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, last week.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin