KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 35,050 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 UP 750
Yuhan 61,700 UP 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,200 DN 100
KIA CORP. 86,000 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 107,000 UP 4,000
DL 68,000 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 0
BoryungPharm 14,600 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 87,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,100 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 DN 60
KAL 30,800 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,910 UP 185
LG Corp. 93,100 UP 600
AmoreG 51,000 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 210,000 UP 2,000
KCC 328,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 97,800 UP 2,600
BukwangPharm 13,800 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 98,400 UP 800
Daewoong 33,050 UP 950
SamyangFood 83,200 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 0
TaekwangInd 1,019,000 UP 20,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,840 UP 160
POSCO 298,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 33,800 UP 750
DB INSURANCE 60,300 UP 400
GCH Corp 29,950 UP 150
Shinsegae 237,500 DN 500
Hyosung 101,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 284,000 DN 2,000
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 500
SGBC 81,200 UP 400
Daesang 24,250 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,210 UP 30
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
