KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 7,650 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 122,000 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 58,600 UP 1,300
CJ 97,500 UP 1,300
LX INT 26,900 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 17,300 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 2,360 UP 75
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 DN 200
SK hynix 107,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 698,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,800 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,850 0
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 UP 50
Kogas 44,300 UP 700
Hanwha 32,800 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 19,950 0
MERITZ SECU 4,725 0
SamsungElec 71,500 UP 1,600
NHIS 13,050 0
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 48,750 UP 1,400
LS 62,800 UP 700
GC Corp 268,000 DN 11,000
GS E&C 42,800 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 188,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,940 UP 150
SKC 170,500 UP 2,500
GS Retail 32,900 UP 100
Ottogi 483,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 31,250 UP 1,250
F&F Holdings 38,650 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 60,000 UP 1,100
KorZinc 512,000 DN 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,120 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 46,750 UP 1,150
S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,000
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin