ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 200

NEXENTIRE 7,650 UP 50

CHONGKUNDANG 122,000 UP 1,000

DB HiTek 58,600 UP 1,300

CJ 97,500 UP 1,300

LX INT 26,900 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 17,300 UP 300

TaihanElecWire 2,360 UP 75

Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 DN 200

SK hynix 107,500 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 698,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 51,800 UP 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,850 0

SamsungF&MIns 235,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 UP 50

Kogas 44,300 UP 700

Hanwha 32,800 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 19,950 0

MERITZ SECU 4,725 0

SamsungElec 71,500 UP 1,600

NHIS 13,050 0

DongwonInd 227,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 48,750 UP 1,400

LS 62,800 UP 700

GC Corp 268,000 DN 11,000

GS E&C 42,800 UP 950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 UP 8,000

KPIC 188,000 UP 4,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,940 UP 150

SKC 170,500 UP 2,500

GS Retail 32,900 UP 100

Ottogi 483,000 UP 500

IlyangPharm 31,250 UP 1,250

F&F Holdings 38,650 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 60,000 UP 1,100

KorZinc 512,000 DN 16,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,120 DN 40

HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 46,750 UP 1,150

S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)