LG Innotek 215,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 1,000

HMM 27,400 UP 650

HYUNDAI WIA 79,500 DN 300

OCI 126,500 0

HtlShilla 80,800 UP 200

Hanmi Science 59,900 UP 1,200

SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 4,000

Hanssem 96,000 DN 3,700

KSOE 103,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 11,600 UP 250

KEPCO 22,950 UP 300

Mobis 255,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,050 UP 200

S-1 85,500 UP 100

SamsungSecu 47,350 DN 50

ZINUS 80,900 UP 1,100

Hanchem 325,000 UP 2,000

DWS 52,700 UP 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 169,500 DN 1,500

SKTelecom 309,500 0

SNT MOTIV 51,700 UP 800

HyundaiElev 48,150 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 5,510 UP 110

Handsome 42,700 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 22,400 UP 50

COWAY 79,700 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 1,500

IBK 11,200 0

DONGSUH 35,200 UP 1,050

SamsungEng 24,600 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 2,000

PanOcean 6,080 0

Hanon Systems 14,700 UP 200

SK 248,500 UP 5,500

SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 24,100 UP 400

(MORE)