KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 215,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 1,000
HMM 27,400 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 79,500 DN 300
OCI 126,500 0
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 200
Hanmi Science 59,900 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 4,000
Hanssem 96,000 DN 3,700
KSOE 103,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,600 UP 250
KEPCO 22,950 UP 300
Mobis 255,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,050 UP 200
S-1 85,500 UP 100
SamsungSecu 47,350 DN 50
ZINUS 80,900 UP 1,100
Hanchem 325,000 UP 2,000
DWS 52,700 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 169,500 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 51,700 UP 800
HyundaiElev 48,150 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 5,510 UP 110
Handsome 42,700 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 22,400 UP 50
COWAY 79,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 1,500
IBK 11,200 0
DONGSUH 35,200 UP 1,050
SamsungEng 24,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 6,080 0
Hanon Systems 14,700 UP 200
SK 248,500 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 24,100 UP 400
