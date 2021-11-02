KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,150 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 51,300 UP 1,600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 0
Celltrion 206,500 UP 1,000
KT&G 83,900 UP 1,900
DHICO 25,100 UP 1,050
Doosanfc 54,100 UP 2,400
LG Display 19,650 0
Kangwonland 27,650 DN 250
NAVER 410,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 128,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 643,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 106,500 UP 1,500
DSME 25,700 DN 150
HDSINFRA 10,250 UP 150
DWEC 6,240 DN 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,500 UP 600
DongwonF&B 206,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 43,300 UP 1,050
LGH&H 1,217,000 UP 17,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,300 UP 350
LGCHEM 831,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 73,800 UP 3,700
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 UP 700
LG Uplus 14,450 UP 50
KIH 87,300 UP 500
GS 43,450 UP 950
LOTTE Himart 28,350 UP 650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,700 UP 2,800
CJ CGV 32,500 UP 600
LIG Nex1 46,600 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,000 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,540 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 DN 500
Huchems 27,600 UP 1,250
FOOSUNG 19,550 0
