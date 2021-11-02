KT 31,150 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 51,300 UP 1,600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 0

Celltrion 206,500 UP 1,000

KT&G 83,900 UP 1,900

DHICO 25,100 UP 1,050

Doosanfc 54,100 UP 2,400

LG Display 19,650 0

Kangwonland 27,650 DN 250

NAVER 410,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 128,000 UP 2,500

NCsoft 643,000 DN 5,000

KIWOOM 106,500 UP 1,500

DSME 25,700 DN 150

HDSINFRA 10,250 UP 150

DWEC 6,240 DN 10

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,500 UP 600

DongwonF&B 206,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 43,300 UP 1,050

LGH&H 1,217,000 UP 17,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,300 UP 350

LGCHEM 831,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO E&C 73,800 UP 3,700

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 UP 700

LG Uplus 14,450 UP 50

KIH 87,300 UP 500

GS 43,450 UP 950

LOTTE Himart 28,350 UP 650

HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,700 UP 2,800

CJ CGV 32,500 UP 600

LIG Nex1 46,600 DN 50

Fila Holdings 37,000 UP 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,540 UP 50

AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 DN 500

Huchems 27,600 UP 1,250

FOOSUNG 19,550 0

(MORE)