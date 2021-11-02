KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 248,500 UP 9,000
POONGSAN 33,700 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 UP 200
Hansae 23,100 UP 250
LX HAUSYS 70,100 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 43,500 DN 150
CSWIND 69,700 UP 1,300
GKL 16,250 UP 100
KOLON IND 84,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 274,000 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 8,770 UP 30
emart 170,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY441 00 UP2350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,400 UP 350
HANJINKAL 57,300 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 67,800 UP 2,600
CUCKOO 23,100 UP 300
COSMAX 126,500 UP 500
MANDO 63,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 0
INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 41,400 UP 2,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,300 UP 250
Netmarble 126,500 DN 500
KRAFTON 483,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63600 UP800
ORION 119,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,400 UP 250
BGF Retail 164,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 181,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 25,900 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 585,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 682,000 DN 13,000
SKBS 233,000 UP 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 UP 100
KakaoBank 64,100 UP 200
HYBE 348,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 162,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 138,500 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,000 UP 130
(END)
