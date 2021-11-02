Korea Investment Holdings Q3 net profit up 203.6 pct. to 752.8 bln won
All News 16:14 November 02, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 752.8 billion won (US$641 million), up 203.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 417.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 321 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.5 percent to 4.33 trillion won.
The operating profit was 24.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin