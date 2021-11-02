Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Investment Holdings Q3 net profit up 203.6 pct. to 752.8 bln won

All News 16:14 November 02, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 752.8 billion won (US$641 million), up 203.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 417.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 321 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.5 percent to 4.33 trillion won.

The operating profit was 24.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!