Pope Francis unlikely to visit N. Korea in winter: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Pope Francis is unlikely to visit North Korea in the winter, although it is difficult to predict when the trip will happen, the Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson said Tuesday.
President Moon Jae-in asked the pope during their meeting at the Vatican last week to visit North Korea to help foster peace on the Korean Peninsula. The pope responded that he would do so if he received an invitation from the North.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
SEOUL -- South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations held a series of meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva this week to discuss North Korea issues, his office said Tuesday, amid brisk talks between Seoul and Washington on providing humanitarian assistance to the reclusive state.
Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (local time) and agreed to strengthen cooperation on North Korea's public health issues, according to the unification ministry.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to push for efforts to win MSCI developed market status: minister
LONDON/SEOUL -- South Korea plans to again push to win developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), the finance minister has said, amid expectations that a possible upgrade could help dispel the undervaluation of the Korean stock market.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks Monday (local time) in London at an investor relations session with global investors to explain his country's economic situations.
------------------
Ruling party reviewing presidential nominee's call for extra universal cash handouts
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday it has started to review a proposal from the party's presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung calling for another round of universal COVID-19 relief funds, amid questions about where the necessary money would come from.
"Our policymaking unit decided to review procedures, size and laws regarding additional relief grants," said Rep. Park Wan-joo, who heads the DP's policy planning committee. "But we need to talk with finance authorities and opposition parties on how it should be done. It's something high-dimensional."
-----------------
Ruling party looking to delay enforcement of virtual asset taxation
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday it is considering postponing the government's planned virtual asset taxation.
Starting next year, South Korea plans to impose a 20 percent tax on capital gains from transactions of virtual assets. But the DP said it is considering delaying the taxation plan for one year.
-----------------
SK Group to invest US$26 bln in EV batteries, hydrogen biz in U.S.
SEOUL -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has vowed to spend about US$26 billion on electric vehicle (EV) batteries, hydrogen and other eco-friendly businesses in the United States in a move to join U.S. efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The figure is part of $52 billion set aside by South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate to invest in the U.S. by 2030.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike over 1 pct amid hope for improving market conditions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher for the second straight day Tuesday, as investor sentiment was buoyed by positive outlooks on global supply bottlenecks and other key economic issues. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 34.55 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 3,013.49 points.
