(LEAD) Moon pays tribute to victims of 2019 Budapest boat sinking
BUDAPEST -- President Moon Jae-in paid tribute on Tuesday to the Korean and Hungarian people killed in a 2019 boat sinking, as he began a state visit to Hungary for a series of summit talks with Eastern European leaders.
The accident happened on the Danube River on May 29, 2019, when the sightseeing boat Hableany (Mermaid) carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members collided with a cruise ship. The sinking left 25 Koreans and the two Hungarians dead. One of the 33 Koreans remains missing.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked to over 2,600 on Wednesday, two days after the country began its "living with COVID-19" scheme as part of a broader plan to gradually lift the virus restrictions.
The country reported 2,667 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 370,640, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Wednesday's tally marked a sharp hike from 1,589 reported a day earlier and is also the fourth-largest number ever.
-----------------
PM says gov't cannot afford extra universal COVID-19 relief grants
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday the government cannot afford another round of universal COVID-19 relief grants as proposed by Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP).
Kim made the remark during a radio interview, stressing that the most urgent task for now is to compensate the self-employed and small business owners suffering from the pandemic.
-----------------
S. Korea eyes exports of FA-50 fighters to Slovakia
SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft maker, is seeking to join Slovakia's US$500 million project to procure 10 trainer jets, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
KAI is set to sign an arrangement with Slovakia's state-run defense firm LOTN on Wednesday (Hungary time) to ensure smooth bilateral cooperation over its efforts to export homegrown FA-50 fighters, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
-----------------
S. Korean economy to extend its recovery momentum: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister has said the country's economy is expected to extend its recovery momentum on the back of the accelerating COVID-19 vaccine rollout and efforts to gradually return to normal life.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks during his meeting with Marie Diron, managing director of Sovereign Risk Group at global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service, in London on Tuesday (local time), according to the finance ministry.
-----------------
Samsung, SK hynix tipped to share biz info amid U.S. pressure
SEOUL -- South Korea's top two chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. -- are expected to submit information on their chip businesses to the U.S. government by the Nov. 8 deadline, industry sources said Wednesday.
In late September, the U.S. Department of Commerce asked major chip companies and automakers to "voluntarily" share business information to address the global chip crisis, following President Joe Biden's executive order to secure and strengthen America's supply chains for key products.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul to offer new concept administrative services via metaverse platform
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it will offer a new concept public service through online virtual worlds by building its own metaverse platform for the first time among local governments nationwide.
The city's own high-performance platform, tentatively named Metaverse Seoul, will be established by the end of next year, according to its five-year "Metaverse Seoul Basic Plan."
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea can turn climate challenge to opportunity for green growth: GGGI head
SEOUL -- South Korea can turn climate challenges into future opportunities for sustainable growth and green jobs by shifting its focus from carbon-intensive business models to clean industries, the head of the intergovernmental body promoting green growth said.
Frank Rijsberman, the director-general of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), welcomed the growing awareness of global warming before it's too late, as over 100 world leaders vowed to fight climate change during 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow earlier this week.
-----------------
