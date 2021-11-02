S. Korea calls for Japan to ease entry restrictions on business travelers, students
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has called for Japan to allow entry of Korean business travelers and students to facilitate exchanges in the private sector, Seoul officials said Tuesday, as Tokyo is preparing to ease quarantine requirements for international arrivals.
Japan has restricted entry of foreigners, except family members of Japanese nationals or travelers with special permits, since January. Local media said the government is preparing to loosen the strict rules in line with the falling number of COVID-19 cases and complaints from the business circle.
Seoul's foreign ministry said it has been consulting with the Japanese side to ease the entry ban on its nationals, starting with business people and students who meet quarantine requirements.
"We have repeatedly stressed that business people and students should be first allowed to travel if they meet certain requirements and called for related measures as soon as possible," a senior foreign ministry official said.
The official said eased entry procedures were also discussed during the phone talks between the two nations' leaders last month and a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in September.
"We have delivered our opinion via various channels, and the Japanese side is well aware of that," the official said.
Japanese media reported that the Tokyo government plans to allow vaccinated people to visit the nation for business and education purposes later this month and cut the quarantine requirement for business travelers from 10 days to three days.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin