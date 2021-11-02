Ex-chairman of Kumho Asiana Group released on bail
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, was released on bail Tuesday, six months after he was arrested on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, according to sources.
The 76-year-old tycoon stands on trial on charges of unfairly mobilizing Asiana Airlines and other group companies to support Kumho Buslines, a family-controlled company. He was arrested in May.
The Seoul Central District Court accepted Park's request for bail, allowing him to undergo the remaining trial without detention, according to informed sources.
Park resigned as chairman of Kumho Asiana Group and Asiana Airlines in 2019 to take responsibility for an accounting scandal at the nation's second-largest airline.
He is also accused of inflicting losses on Asiana by underselling its shares to other family-controlled affiliates and signing a meal provision deal with a Swiss company below market value, which led to personal gains.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't