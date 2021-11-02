Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-chairman of Kumho Asiana Group released on bail

All News 21:51 November 02, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, was released on bail Tuesday, six months after he was arrested on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, according to sources.

The 76-year-old tycoon stands on trial on charges of unfairly mobilizing Asiana Airlines and other group companies to support Kumho Buslines, a family-controlled company. He was arrested in May.

The Seoul Central District Court accepted Park's request for bail, allowing him to undergo the remaining trial without detention, according to informed sources.

Park resigned as chairman of Kumho Asiana Group and Asiana Airlines in 2019 to take responsibility for an accounting scandal at the nation's second-largest airline.

He is also accused of inflicting losses on Asiana by underselling its shares to other family-controlled affiliates and signing a meal provision deal with a Swiss company below market value, which led to personal gains.

Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, appears before the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on May 12, 2021, for his warrant review. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kumho Asiana #ex-chairman
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!