Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 03, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/07 Sunny 60
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 60
Suwon 17/06 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 17/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/06 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
(END)
