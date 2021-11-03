Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 60

Suwon 17/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 17/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

(END)

