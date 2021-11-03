Go to Contents Go to Navigation

So we meet again: Twins vs. Bears in KBO postseason for 2nd straight year

All News 09:20 November 03, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- On Nov. 4, 2020, the LG Twins and the Doosan Bears, two clubs sharing a Seoul home in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), started their first round, best-of-three postseason series.

The co-tenants of Jamsil Baseball Stadium will open their first round meeting exactly one year later on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The first pitch is 6:30 p.m.

One notable difference from last year is that the Twins will have the home field advantage as the No. 3 seed from the regular season. The Bears, seeded fourth, had to go through a two-game wild card series against the Kiwoom Heroes to reach this point.

Ahn Ik-hun of the LG Twins (L) slides home safely against the Doosan Bears during the top of the ninth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

And the Twins are hoping the result will be different this year, too.

The Bears beat them in two straight games last year, en route to reaching their sixth consecutive Korean Series. The Twins are chasing their first title since 1994 and their first Korean Series appearance since 2002.

The Bears won the season series 7-6-3 (wins-losses-ties) and have won three out of five postseason series meetings against the Twins so far.

Both clubs have significant injuries. The Bears will be without both of their foreign starters, Ariel Miranda and Walker Lockett.

In this file photo from Oct. 26, 2021, LG Twins players celebrate their 4-0 win over the Hanwha Eagles in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Losing Miranda, the regular season ERA champion and strikeout king, will particularly sting. Miranda set a new single season record with 225 strikeouts on Oct. 24, and never made another start again because of a fatigued shoulder.

Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung said Tuesday night that Miranda hadn't even picked up the ball since being sidelined last week and he was unlikely to pitch in this series.

Members of the Doosan Bears celebrate their 16-8 victory over the Kiwoom Heroes in the second wild card game in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

The Twins lost their starting shortstop Oh Ji-hwan for the year with a broken collarbone. He suffered that injury last Friday, the penultimate day of the season, while attempting a diving catch.

Oh has been rated as one of the KBO's top defensive players at any position in recent years and is as irreplaceable as they come for the Twins.

The Twins will start left-hander Andrew Suarez, who went 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA in 23 starts in his first KBO season. He was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts versus the Bears, with 15 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Suarez missed about a month in the second half of the season with an upper back injury.

In this file photo from Oct. 12, 2021, LG Twins starter Andrew Suarez pitches against the SSG Landers in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, some 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Bears will counter with right-hander Choi Won-joon, who went 12-4 with a 3.30 ERA in 29 starts in his first season as a full-time starter.

Choi made one regular season start against the Twins on April 17 and held them to a run on three hits in six innings for the win.

One of the three hits was a solo home run by Kim Hyun-soo, an ex-Doosan star who batted .345/.443/.527 with three long balls and 10 RBIs against his former team this year.

For the Bears, an erstwhile Twin Yang Suk-hwan will be out to hurt his former club.

In this file photo from Sept. 15, 2021, Doosan Bears starter Choi Won-joon pitches against the KT Wiz in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

He was benched during last year's series against the Bears, leading to what Yang recently admitted to bouts of self-doubt. He was traded to the Bears in March this year and set career highs with 28 home runs and 96 RBIs. He had a home run and eight RBIs against the Twins in 16 regular season meetings.

Yang had his breakthrough postseason game Tuesday night with a three-hit, four-RBI performance.

LG manager Ryu Ji-hyun said the Bears are a well-balanced team.

In this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021, Kim Hyun-soo of the LG Twins hits a single against the Kia Tigers in the top of the eighth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

"They have some speedy runners and they will be aggressive on base paths," Ryu said. "We'll have to be prepared for that. In the postseason, you have to minimize mistakes and pay attention to small details. I am confident our players will have a strong series."

Asked about his plans on facing the Twins, Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung said Tuesday there wasn't one.

"We have to see how different situations develop within each game and react accordingly," Kim said. "We won't be going in with anything set in stone."

Yang Suk-hwan of the Doosan Bears celebrates his two-run single against the Kiwoom Heroes in the bottom of the first inning of the Korea Baseball Organization wild card game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

