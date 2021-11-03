Seoul stocks open lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting results
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as investors seek a clue from the timeline for the interest rate hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 11.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,002.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Fed is set to reveal its meeting results Wednesday (New York time).
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.28 percent to 71,300 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.47 percent to 108,000 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem dipped 4.45 percent to 794,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 0.92 percent to 866,000 won. Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, climbed 0.24 percent at 210,500 won.
Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, jumped 3.61 percent to 186,500 won on its stock market debut.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'