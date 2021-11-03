(LEAD) Kakao Pay basks in successful stock market debut
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES stock data in paras 2,4)
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean mobile payment service Kakao Pay made a successful stock market debut on Wednesday, closing sharply higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price.
The payment arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, closed at 193,000 won (US$163.28), up 7.22 percent from its opening price of 180,000 won.
Kakao Pay set the IPO price at 90,000 won per share, seeking to raise 1.53 trillion won through the IPO.
The firm's market capitalization stood at 25.2 trillion won, the 14th largest on the KOSPI after giant steelmaker POSCO.
Last week, Kakao Pay drew a total of 5.66 trillion won in deposits for IPO subscription from retail investors.
Kakao Pay spun off from its parent Kakao in 2017 and grew into the country's top mobile payment service company with a membership of more than 20 million as of end-June.
The company offers financial services, including mobile payment, remittance, insurance and loans.
It registered a net loss of 17.2 billion won last year, with sales of 246 billion won.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
PM says gov't cannot afford extra universal COVID-19 relief grants
-
S. Korea calls for Japan to ease entry restrictions on business travelers, students