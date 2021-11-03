Opposition lawmaker at center of political meddling scandal questioned
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A prosecutor-turned-opposition lawmaker was questioned Wednesday over allegations he colluded with a sitting prosecutor to open an investigation into key ruling camp officials when opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl was prosecutor general last year.
Rep. Kim Woong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) appeared for his first questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) since the office opened a probe into the political meddling scandal two months ago.
Kim allegedly conspired with sitting prosecutor Son Jun-sung in April last year to lodge a defamation accusation against three ruling camp figures, including Rhyu Si-min, a liberal commentator and former chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.
The case has drawn intense media coverage over whether former Prosecutor General Yoon, now a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party, played a role. Yoon was in office at the time, and Son was an investigation intelligence officer under his direct command.
After arriving at the CIO office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, Kim rejected the allegations as "unsubstantiated."
"There are no records indicating Yoon made any instruction," he said.
The CIO has also formally booked Yoon on multiple charges, including abuse of power.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
