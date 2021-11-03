Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases
All News 10:37 November 03, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,050, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases is a Navy officer who tested positive while in quarantine following a vacation. A civilian employee of the Army also contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.
The other cases are an officer of a military unit attached to the defense ministry, a Navy officer and two Army soldiers.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 48 are still under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'