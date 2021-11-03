Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:37 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,050, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases is a Navy officer who tested positive while in quarantine following a vacation. A civilian employee of the Army also contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.

The other cases are an officer of a military unit attached to the defense ministry, a Navy officer and two Army soldiers.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 48 are still under treatment.

This pool photo, taken on June 24, 2021, shows soliders getting COVID-19 shots at an Army unit in Goyang, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!