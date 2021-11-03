Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q3 net income up 343 pct. to 56.6 bln won

All News 11:12 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 56.6 billion won (US$48 million), up 343 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 169.6 percent on-year to 77.3 billion won. Sales increased 17.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
