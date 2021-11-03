Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Wednesday morning as investors seek clues on the timeline for the interest rate hike ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 35.99 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,977.5 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Fed is set to reveal its meeting results Wednesday (New York time).
Foreign and institutional sell-offs led the KOSPI's loss.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.54 percent to 70,400 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.4 percent to 106,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver lost 1.59 percent to 403,500 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem dipped 5.05 percent to 789,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved down 1.14 percent to 864,000 won. Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, retreated 0.71 percent at 208,500 won.
Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, jumped 6.67 percent to 192,000 won on its stock market debut.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'