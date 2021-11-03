N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is nearing the completion of a major housing project to construct 10,000 high-rise apartment units in its capital eight months after breaking ground, state media said Wednesday.
Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the construction site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which reported the construction work is "in the final stage."
During the North's eighth party congress in January, North Korea announced its aim of building 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025, or 10,000 units each year.
In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a groundbreaking ceremony to build 10,000 apartments in the capital.
Last month, its state media reported the country has cleared tens of thousands of square meters of land in the western Pyongyang area of Mangyongdae to build more homes.
