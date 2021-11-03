BLACKPINK calls for global actions to tackle climate change
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK urged the world to join efforts to tackle climate change in its video message to the World Leaders Summit at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The summit was held Monday and Tuesday as part of the COP26 conference under way in Glasgow, Scotland, with world leaders from more than 100 countries attending.
According to the video available on the group's YouTube channel, the quartet opened the joint speech by stressing the importance of the issue and urgency to address it.
"Six years ago in Paris, you (world leaders) pledged to limit global warming ideally to 1.5 degrees. The recent UN panel on climate change warned that this opportunity may be slipping from our grasp," Rose said.
"The changes that we feared are already beginning to transform our planet," Lisa said, specifying what could happen if the world temperature rises.
Jennie said, "Almost all warm water coral reefs would be destroyed and sea ice would melt and devastate wildlife."
She toned up her voice, saying, "We must act now urgently to prevent much, much worse."
Jisoo said, "We do not want to get there. The most important thing is that we all take responsibility because it just won't be achieved without collective action."
She also urged the world leaders gathered there to take actions to prevent the crisis.
"As you, the world leaders, gathered to focus on our climate crisis, we hope that you will make the decisions necessary to protect our planet now and forever."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'