Rights watchdog advises against ban on use of mobile phones in schools
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said Wednesday it has asked a local high school to lift a ban on the use of mobile phones by students in school.
The state human rights watchdog said the ban on the use of mobile phones at the high school, whose name was withheld, infringes on its students' general right to freedom of action and freedom of communication.
The school's students are allowed to possess cell phones on campus but are completely prohibited from using them, according to the NHRCK.
If students want to use a mobile phone during breaks or lunch time, they have to ask for a teachers' permission. The use of mobile phones during class time is only possible under the guidance of a teacher.
Due to such strict rules, the school has reported 304 cases of demerit points being imposed for the use of mobile phones in a period of three months, prompting the concerned students to appeal to the NHRCK.
The watchdog agency has said many times before some schools' bans on both the possession and use of mobile phones on campus by collecting them from students is a violation of their fundamental rights. But its latest recommendation refers to only a ban on the use of mobile phones at school.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Nearly half of Seoul's recent COVID-19 cases breakthrough infections: city gov't
-
New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea calls for Japan to ease entry restrictions on business travelers, students