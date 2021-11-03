Watchdog requests probe into vice minister's alleged election meddling
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The state election watchdog has asked the prosecution to investigate allegations that a vice trade minister instructed his staff to come up with ideas for presidential campaign pledges, the prosecution said Wednesday.
Park Jin-kyu, first vice minister of trade, industry and energy, is suspected of having issued the directive in August.
On Oct. 25, the National Election Commission filed a request with the Supreme Prosecutors Office asking it to look into a potential violation of the Public Official Election Act, according to the prosecution.
The request was forwarded to the Daejeon District Prosecutors Office, which has jurisdiction over the case, the next day.
The ministry issued a press release Wednesday saying there were no violations of the election law during the meeting where Park allegedly gave the order and it had "fully explained" its position to the NEC.
The ministry said it will "actively cooperate" with the prosecution's investigation going forward.
The ministry responded earlier to the allegations by saying the meeting was a brainstorming session that was called to respond to the "fast-changing industrial environment at home and abroad."
"Vice Minister Park used his directive to emphasize there should be concrete results when developing new policies on jobs, small businesses and local economies at eye level with the people," it said.
President Moon Jae-in issued a rebuke at the time, saying the allegations were "very inappropriate" and he would "sternly demand accountability" if a similar incident arose.
The presidential election is scheduled for March 9.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
