KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,825 DN 85
SSANGYONGCNE 7,970 DN 60
BoryungPharm 14,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,650 DN 450
KAL 30,200 DN 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 91,400 UP 4,400
LG Corp. 92,400 DN 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 500
Hanwha 32,250 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 233,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 UP 50
Kogas 43,550 DN 750
LX INT 26,750 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 51,400 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,750 DN 1,100
CJ 95,300 DN 2,200
DB HiTek 58,400 DN 200
SK hynix 105,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 685,000 DN 13,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,100 DN 250
KIA CORP. 85,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,850 DN 350
HITEJINRO 34,050 DN 1,000
Yuhan 61,500 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 110,000 UP 3,000
DL 66,400 DN 1,600
TaihanElecWire 2,280 DN 80
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 17,050 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 30
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 7,550 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 123,500 UP 1,500
Daesang 23,950 DN 300
KCC 320,500 DN 7,500
SKBP 97,800 0
AmoreG 50,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 1,500
