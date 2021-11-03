KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 13,700 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 99,100 UP 700
Daewoong 33,400 UP 350
SamyangFood 81,500 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 386,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,010,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 784,000 DN 47,000
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,720 DN 120
POSCO 300,500 UP 2,500
Hyosung 100,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,400 DN 400
Shinsegae 238,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 29,650 DN 300
Nongshim 282,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 80,100 DN 1,100
DongwonInd 228,500 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 48,550 DN 200
LS 62,400 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 58,300 DN 2,000
GC Corp 261,500 DN 6,500
GS E&C 42,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 185,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,750 DN 190
SKC 175,500 UP 5,000
GS Retail 32,550 DN 350
Ottogi 474,500 DN 8,500
SamsungElec 70,400 DN 1,100
IlyangPharm 30,550 DN 700
NHIS 12,900 DN 150
F&F Holdings 37,250 DN 1,400
OCI 127,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 59,300 DN 700
KorZinc 512,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 77,600 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 46,100 DN 650
S-Oil 100,000 DN 2,500
