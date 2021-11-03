KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 211,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 DN 2,000
HMM 26,750 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 78,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,700 DN 25
HtlShilla 80,900 UP 100
Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 159,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 95,100 DN 900
KSOE 102,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 0
KumhoPetrochem 168,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 252,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,050 DN 1,000
S-1 84,300 DN 1,200
ZINUS 81,000 UP 100
Hanchem 328,500 UP 3,500
DWS 52,200 DN 500
KEPCO 22,600 DN 350
SamsungSecu 47,000 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,400 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 50,800 DN 500
Handsome 42,700 0
Asiana Airlines 21,750 DN 650
COWAY 77,400 DN 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 DN 2,000
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,500 DN 1,200
IBK 11,050 DN 150
DONGSUH 35,100 DN 100
SamsungEng 24,100 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 500
Hanon Systems 14,550 DN 150
SK 248,500 0
PanOcean 5,880 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 400
KT 30,500 DN 650
HyundaiElev 47,350 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 156,000 DN 3,000
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
PM says gov't cannot afford extra universal COVID-19 relief grants
S. Korea calls for Japan to ease entry restrictions on business travelers, students