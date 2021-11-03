KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,950 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 5,380 DN 130
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,500 DN 450
LG Uplus 14,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 DN 500
KT&G 83,600 DN 300
DHICO 24,600 DN 500
Doosanfc 54,600 UP 500
LG Display 20,050 UP 400
Kangwonland 26,850 DN 800
NAVER 402,500 DN 7,500
Kakao 124,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 657,000 UP 14,000
KIWOOM 105,500 DN 1,000
DSME 24,600 DN 1,100
HDSINFRA 8,470 UP 510
DWEC 6,110 DN 130
DongwonF&B 204,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 41,600 DN 1,700
LGH&H 1,231,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 70,700 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 210,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 28,250 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 DN 2,800
KIH 87,400 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 27,850 DN 500
GS 42,700 DN 750
CJ CGV 31,100 DN 1,400
LIG Nex1 46,900 UP 300
Fila Holdings 36,550 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,200 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,445 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 189,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 20,200 UP 650
