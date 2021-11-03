KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 243,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 33,250 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 1,600
Hansae 23,500 UP 400
LX HAUSYS 69,700 DN 400
Youngone Corp 43,550 UP 50
CSWIND 70,100 UP 400
GKL 15,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 85,500 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,650 DN 120
emart 170,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY422 50 DN1850
KOLMAR KOREA 44,750 DN 650
HANJINKAL 56,300 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 66,300 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 22,800 DN 300
COSMAX 123,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 62,100 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 0
INNOCEAN 58,400 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 39,600 DN 1,800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,850 DN 450
Netmarble 125,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 472,000 DN 11,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62800 DN800
ORION 117,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,050 DN 350
BGF Retail 167,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 181,500 0
HDC-OP 25,550 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 566,000 DN 19,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 675,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 249,000 UP 16,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 DN 150
KakaoBank 59,400 DN 4,700
HYBE 346,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 155,000 DN 7,000
DL E&C 136,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,940 DN 60
