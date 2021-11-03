Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals shifts to loss in Q3

All News 15:58 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 2.9 billion won (US$2.4 million), shifting from a profit of 35.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 103.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 52.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 49.8 percent to 527.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!