SK Chemicals shifts to loss in Q3
All News 15:58 November 03, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 2.9 billion won (US$2.4 million), shifting from a profit of 35.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 103.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 52.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 49.8 percent to 527.5 billion won.
