S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 November 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.438 1.456 -1.8
2-year TB 1.799 1.824 -2.5
3-year TB 2.036 2.038 -0.2
10-year TB 2.470 2.480 -1.0
2-year MSB 1.918 1.900 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.539 2.542 -0.3
91-day CD 1.120 1.120 0.0
(END)
