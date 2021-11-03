Military vows to bolster space capabilities based on inter-service cooperation
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military will bolster space defense capabilities by developing an operational mechanism involving all armed services, nurturing related technologies, and reinforcing cooperation with major space powers, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Defense Minister Suh Wook, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and the top brass of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps held a meeting in Seoul to discuss the future direction of the country's efforts to develop space capabilities.
The meeting came as the armed services share the need for tighter cooperation in mapping out a comprehensive strategy for space operations, with the United States, China and other major powers beefing up their presence in the emerging security realm.
"Our military should develop and utilize space defense capabilities in a direction that maximizes inter-service cooperation," Suh said in his opening remarks.
The ministry said that the JCS will craft a well-thought-out mechanism for joint space operations based on inter-service cooperation and set specific missions that the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps will undertake.
At the meeting, top defense officials defined four areas of space operations -- intelligence support, threat recognition, operational control and power projection -- based on which the armed services will strengthen their joint operational capabilities.
Two state-run organizations -- the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Agency for Defense Development -- will step up efforts to nurture technologies and capabilities to respond to threats emanating from space, the ministry said.
The country will also strengthen cooperation with the United States and other space powers, as well as collaboration with civil sector players, it added.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
