3 foreign car companies to recall over 32,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea and two other foreign automobile companies will voluntarily recall more than 32,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The two other companies are Yamaha Sports Korea, which imports Yamaha two-wheelers, and Kiheung International that imports Royal Enfield Himalayan two wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The companies are recalling a combined 32,479 units in three kinds of models, the statement said.
The problems include a faulty airbag system in Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC sedan, a faulty reflector in the Yamaha GPD124A two wheeler, and faulty brake calipers in Royal Enfield Himalayan two wheelers, it said.
The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services on Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
