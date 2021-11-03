S. Korea, Qatar explore upgrading cooperative ties in high-level talks
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Qatar discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties and expanding cooperation during a high-level consultation meeting held Wednesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, spoke with Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs, in Seoul for the first policy consultation meeting between the countries, according to the ministry.
The two sides agreed to continue their working-level discussions to elevate their comprehensive partnership into a strategic cooperative partnership and covered a wide range of issues, including cooperation in responding to climate change and the situation in the Middle East, it said.
They also evaluated highly of their relationship around the energy and construction sectors and agreed on the need to expand cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and renewable energy.
The ministry said the meeting served as an occasion to strengthen strategic communication and exchange between the two countries.
South Korea and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1974. They were upgraded to a comprehensive partnership in 2007.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
PM says gov't cannot afford extra universal COVID-19 relief grants
-
New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea calls for Japan to ease entry restrictions on business travelers, students
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'