(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 4)

Against this backdrop, the Bank of Korea (BOK) will be unable to meet its 2 percent inflation target for this year. The central bank cannot avoid criticism for failing to take preemptive measures. It raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.75 percent in August. The rate hike came 15 months after it lowered the rate to a record low of 0.5 percent to cushion the COVID-19 shock. It is, however, doubtful if the BOK is ready to take bolder steps to fight inflation.