(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 4)

Lee Jae-myung's pressure on the finance ministry to push for a third round of universal relief grant also provokes controversy. In his first meeting on Wednesday with his campaign staff, Lee asked the DP to press ahead with the grants, brushing off concerns about the rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio since the launch of the liberal administration in 2017 and particularly since the breakout of the pandemic last year. Despite worries about our fiscal health, the prime minister could end up backing down.