Today in Korean history
Nov. 5
1949 -- South Korea joins the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
1958 -- President Rhee Syng-man visits Vietnam.
1978 -- South Korea and Tuvalu establish diplomatic relations.
1980 -- South Korea and Vanuatu establish diplomatic relations.
1986 -- Opposition leader Kim Dae-jung vows to give up his presidential candidacy if a direct presidential election is held.
2002 -- Rep. Chung Mong-joon, head of the National Integration 21 Party and also chairman of the Korea Football Association, is officially nominated as a presidential candidate at his party's national convention.
2005 -- The 12th round of reunions is held for families separated by the 1950-1953 Korean War.
2013 -- In an unprecedented move, the government files a petition calling for the disbandment of a left-leaning minor opposition party with the Constitutional Court. The petition to disband the Unified Progressive Party came two months after some of its members, including Rep. Lee Seok-ki, were arrested on charges of plotting to overthrow the government in the event of an inter-Korean war.
2014 -- A Seoul court convicts Yoo Dae-kyun, the eldest son of the late shipping tycoon Yoo Byung-eun, of misappropriating 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million) from the ferry Sewol operator Cheonghaejin Marine Co. and six affiliates between May 2002 and December 2013.
