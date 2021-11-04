Kakao Q3 net income up 502.7 pct. to 866.3 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 866.3 billion won (US$733.1 million), up 502.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 168.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 58.2 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
