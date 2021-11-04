Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe to raise 700 bln won via stock sale

All News 07:54 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, NOVEMBER 4 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 700 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.3 million common shares at a price of 304,008 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
