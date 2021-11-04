Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/09 Sunny 60

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 60

Suwon 19/08 Sunny 60

Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/08 Rain 0

Chuncheon 17/07 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Rain 20

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

