Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/09 Sunny 60
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 60
Suwon 19/08 Sunny 60
Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/08 Rain 0
Chuncheon 17/07 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Rain 20
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
(END)
