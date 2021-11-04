Seoul stocks open steeply higher over Fed's tapering
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start to taper its bond purchases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.91 points, or 1.01 percent, to 3,005.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.04 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29 percent as the Federal Reserve said it will start to taper its massive asset purchases later this month amid the economic recovery.
At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday (local time) the U.S. central bank would be "patient" before hiking the benchmark interest rate.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.14 percent to 71,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.42 percent to 107,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver climbed 2.11 percent to 411,000 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem increased 1.15 percent to 793,000 won, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 1.92 percent at 212,500 won.
Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, shed 4.92 percent to 183,500 won on its second day of trading on profit-taking.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Netflix VP says company is in talks with 'Squid Game' producers for additional bonus
-
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
-
(2nd LD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
PM says gov't cannot afford extra universal COVID-19 relief grants