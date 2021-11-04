(LEAD) N. Korea calls for thorough wintertime antivirus measures
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from unification ministry, more details in last 5 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea called Thursday for thorough preventive measures against COVID-19 for the winter season.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant against the pandemic, saying the virus can be transmitted even through falling snow.
"In the winter season, it is important to be aware as ever to make thorough anti-virus measures," it said.
The newspaper described virus control and prevention steps during the winter as an "important political" project to determine whether progress would be made in the first year of the North's five-year economic plan.
At the country's eighth party congress in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled a new development scheme focusing on self-reliance amid strict border controls against the virus and global sanctions on its economy.
The reclusive regime has claimed to be coronavirus-free and has so far reported no COVID-19 cases to the World Health Organization.
An official at South Korea's unification ministry said there appears to be no significant change in Pyongyang's virus control measures, given the "flow of its media reports."
There might have been some flexibility in regulations on wearing masks during large-scale meetings recently held in the North, of which photos and footage were made public, the official told reporters on background.
"But there is no notable difference seen yet when it comes to the matter of strengthening virus control and prevention steps," the official added.
North Korea, apparently vulnerable to public health threats, has sealed off its borders since January last year and also limited travel within the country to block the spread of the virus.
Pyongyang, however, recently opened its sea routes to receive medical supplies from international organizations, and there are signs reportedly preparing to reopen its train routes with China.
