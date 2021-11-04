Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:38 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,059, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases were three Army officers stationed in Damyang, 344 kilometers south of Seoul, who were tested positive following an infection of one of their acquaintances.

An Army officer based in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul, was also infected after a virus case was reported at the base. Another Army official based in Uijeongbu, north of the capital city, tested positive after developing symptoms.

The other cases are an officer of a military unit attached to the defense ministry, a civilian employee of the Army and two conscripts.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 53 patients are still under treatment.

A soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul, in the file photo taken May 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

