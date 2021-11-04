S. Korea, Hungary FMs discuss bilateral ties, strategic partnership
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary held talks in Hungary to discuss ways to boost cooperation in various areas, with their relationship elevated to a strategic partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest on Wednesday (local time), accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his state visit to the European nation.
In their summit, Moon and Hungarian President Janos Ader decided to elevate the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in line with brisk trades and agreed to bolster ties in economy, technology and culture.
Chung and Szijjarto welcomed the elevated relationship and discussed follow-up measures to deepen comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas, the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to expand exchanges between students and signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in training diplomats as a step toward warming ties, it noted.
Trade between South Korea and Hungary stood at US$3.6 billion in 2020, compared with $2.97 billion a year ago, according to Korean government data.
