(LEAD) S. Korea ships 290,000 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam
(ATTN: UPDATES with ministry official's comment in 4th para)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea shipped 290,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam on Thursday, in addition to its earlier donation of 1.1 million doses last month, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
An airplane carrying the vaccine departed from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day and will arrive in Vietnam on the same day, the ministry said.
It is on top of 1.1 million bottles of the AstraZeneca vaccine sent to Vietnam last month to help protect Korean nationals living in the nation as well as local residents.
The Vietnamese government has requested the provision of more vaccines, a ministry official said.
The Southeast Asian nation is South Korea's key trading partner, where about 156,000 Korean nationals live and some 9,000 companies are doing businesses.
The ministry said earlier it will consider providing additional support for other nations in need after taking consideration of the vaccine supply and the vaccination rate in the nation.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
