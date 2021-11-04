Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
New infections over 2,400 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 2,400 for the second consecutive day Thursday as the country relaxed its virus restrictions nationwide in line with its "living with COVID-19" scheme.
The country reported 2,482 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 373,120, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
CFC chief LaCamera hints at possible adjustment in OPCON transfer plan
SEOUL -- The top U.S. military commander in South Korea hinted Thursday that the two allies could adjust their plan for a conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON).
Speaking at a webinar, Gen. Paul LaCamera, the chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, touched on the envisioned OPCON transition, saying, "Most plans never survive first contact."
(2nd LD) Korean stocks, currency gain ground after Fed's meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's stocks traded higher and its currency rose against the U.S. dollar Thursday as the Federal Reserve's latest decision to start to scale down its bond purchases was in line with market expectations.
At the latest policy meeting, the Fed on Wednesday (local time) froze the key interest rate near zero, but said it will start to taper its massive asset purchases later this month amid the economic recovery.
Disney+ to unveil 'Running Man' spinoff later this year
SEOUL -- "Outrun by Running Man," a spinoff of popular South Korean television show "Running Man," will be released later this year as Disney+'s first Korean-language original, the streamer said Thursday.
Disney+, a content streaming service from Walt Disney Co., said the show will be available within this year on its video streaming platform, which launches its Korean service on Nov. 12.
China's objectives for Korea include denuclearization, keeping U.S. from border: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- China's objectives for the Korean Peninsula include stability and denuclearization, but also keeping U.S. troops away from its border, the U.S. Department of State said Wednesday.
In an annual report to Congress on China, the department also indicated that China regularly holds military exercises to that end.
(LEAD) S. Korea, Hungary agree to upgrade ties as bilateral trade grows
BUDAPEST -- President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Hungarian President Janos Ader on Wednesday and agreed to upgrade relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership as two-way trade grew at a solid pace despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade reached a new high last year," Moon said during a joint press briefing after the talks, adding that he hopes the two nations will step up cooperation in electric cars and batteries.
Pope's N. Korea visit possible in accordance with Pyongyang's determination: Seoul minister
SEOUL -- Pope Francis' visit to North Korea is "definitely possible" and is up to Pyongyang's "determination," South Korea's top government official in charge of inter-Korean ties said Thursday, a week after President Moon Jae-in again formally proposed the papal visit at the Vatican.
Unification Minister Lee In-young accompanied Moon on his visit to the Vatican last week, during which the president met with Pope Francis and asked him to travel to the reclusive North. Moon believes it would help foster peace on the Korean Peninsula. The pope reaffirmed his willingness to go to the North if he received an invitation from its regime.
Seoul stocks up late Thurs. morning on Fed's comments over tapering
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Thursday morning, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled "patience" in raising interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 19.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,995.08 points as of 11:20 a.m.
