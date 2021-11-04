Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense

All News 15:11 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday its development of new weapons is an "inevitable choice" to prevent a war and protect its people, accusing the United States of having "double standards" on self-defense against Pyongyang.

North Korea conducted a series of missile launches in the last two months, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in October.

"Our strengthening of self-defense capabilities is an inevitable choice to prevent a war and protect our country's sovereignty, dignity and the people's right to survival and improvement," the ministry said in a note posted on its website.

Citing an unnamed Russian expert on North Korea, the ministry said the U.S. and other Western countries are criticizing North Korea's military development while staying quiet on South Korea's similar actions, such as an SLBM test in September.

"It is an accurate assessment on the unfair act of double standards of the U.S. and Western countries that blindly take issue with our measures to strengthen national defense capabilities," it said.

In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

