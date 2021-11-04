N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday its development of new weapons is an "inevitable choice" to prevent a war and protect its people, accusing the United States of having "double standards" on self-defense against Pyongyang.
North Korea conducted a series of missile launches in the last two months, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in October.
"Our strengthening of self-defense capabilities is an inevitable choice to prevent a war and protect our country's sovereignty, dignity and the people's right to survival and improvement," the ministry said in a note posted on its website.
Citing an unnamed Russian expert on North Korea, the ministry said the U.S. and other Western countries are criticizing North Korea's military development while staying quiet on South Korea's similar actions, such as an SLBM test in September.
"It is an accurate assessment on the unfair act of double standards of the U.S. and Western countries that blindly take issue with our measures to strengthen national defense capabilities," it said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
-
Netflix VP says company is in talks with 'Squid Game' producers for additional bonus
-
(LEAD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(2nd LD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'